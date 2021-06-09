Actor Loyiso MacDonald stars in theatre play ‘Dusk’ after ‘The Queen’ exit

This comes after the star’s exit from The Queen after many seasons on the show.

In a statement from Mzansi Magic, Loyiso said that it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the show but he wanted to pursue other ventures.

“My leaving The Queen was a decision that didn’t come easily and I had thought about it for a long time. My decision was born from wanting to pursue other ventures and to challenge myself as actor. I am proud of what we as a production have been able to achieve with the show and am personally grateful to each and every crew, production and cast member I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the last five years,” he said.

Ferguson Films had a teary farewell message for the star, saying he will be sorely missed as a member of the Khoza family.

“We are so grateful for what he has brought not only to the character of Kagiso Khoza and the Khoza family, but also to The Queen as a whole. Since the inception of The Queen in 2016, Loyiso has continued to push boundaries and raise bars with his exceptional talent and performance. While Loyiso will be sorely missed, we wish him nothing but the best and have no doubt he will continue to do great things.”