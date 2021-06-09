LootLove dedicates her new Apple Music 1 gig to her late brother Luke

TV and radio presenter Luthando Shosha, aka LootLove, has been announced as the host of radio station Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 radio station.

As the first global African music radio show on Apple Music radio, LootLove will take the reins on the show. Over the past year, the show has introduced Apple Music subscribers around the world to some of the biggest names in the African music scene, including Davido, Nasty C and Tiwa Savage.

Speaking about the bag, LootLove said she is over the moon about the opportunity. She hopes to fly the SA flag high and highlight continental talent.

“I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country — SA — and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa’s music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world,” she said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.