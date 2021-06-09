LootLove dedicates her new Apple Music 1 gig to her late brother Luke
She is the new host of Africa Now Radio
TV and radio presenter Luthando Shosha, aka LootLove, has been announced as the host of radio station Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 radio station.
As the first global African music radio show on Apple Music radio, LootLove will take the reins on the show. Over the past year, the show has introduced Apple Music subscribers around the world to some of the biggest names in the African music scene, including Davido, Nasty C and Tiwa Savage.
Speaking about the bag, LootLove said she is over the moon about the opportunity. She hopes to fly the SA flag high and highlight continental talent.
“I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country — SA — and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa’s music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world,” she said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Earlier this year, LootLove confirmed her exit from MetroFM’s much-loved Absolute Hip-Hop show. She joined MetroFM in 2017 with DJ Speedsta as the new host of the show.
“The last year of my life has brought immense change and also made me incredibly fearless. With that said, I’m hanging up my headphones for now until it makes sense for me to glide on the airwaves again. In order to grow, you have to let go,” LootLove explained at the time.
The love she received after the announcement was made left LootLove emo but grateful.
She celebrated her latest win in loving memory of her late younger brother Luke.
Yho?! It’s real! Lol! 😭😭😭 Thank you so much guys, wow, I’m so overwhelmed but in a good way! This one is for my Boy Luke, #ForeverFrequency 🤍🕯❤️🇿🇦🤍🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/E3VeX7oaFC— LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) June 9, 2021