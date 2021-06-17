TshisaLIVE

Manaka Ranaka finally introduces her baby boy to Mzansi

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
17 June 2021 - 14:39
Manaka Ranaka is one proud mama.
Manaka Ranaka is one proud mama.
Image: Instagram/ Manaka Ranaka

Six months after welcoming her little prince into the world, actress Manaka Ranaka has finally introduced him to fans. 

Taking to Instagram, Manaka shared a series of snaps to celebrate her son turning six months old. 

The Generations: The Legacy actress announced the birth on Instagram in December last year. 

"“Ka world! Sooooooooooo good to finally be here. Now, where should I put my bags?” Manaka captioned the post. 

In the lead-up to the birth of her son, the actress shared the excitement of her pregnancy  with fans. 

Previously speaking to Daily Sun on being preggos, the star said she was looking forward to being a mother again, even though the parenting game isn't new to her.

“It's the same feeling I felt when I had two of my daughters, so this experience is nothing new. People have been saying they hope I'm carrying a boy, but we'll see.

“I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don't care if it's a boy or girl, as long as it's not an animal,” said Manaka.

READ MORE

Halala! Babes Wodumo has given birth

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced the birth of their first child.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

SABC condemns sexual harassment as #JusticeForPearlModiadie trends

"I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and I have been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Lesego ‘Coconut Kelz’ Tlhabi addresses ‘well-intentioned’ homophobes

Lesego's views sparked some interesting views on the TL
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Checkpoint' interview on tourism minister's cook-off

Mzansi is up in arms over the 'tell-all' interview.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sangoma Letoya Makhene slams criticism that R1,000 is 'too much for just ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Connie Ferguson’s 51st birthday with friends and family TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah's snub of SA in his upcoming comedy 'world tour' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Oratile Maitisa details her journey to become a sangoma TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...