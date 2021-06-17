SABC condemns sexual harassment as #JusticeForPearlModiadie trends

The SABC has issued a public statement in an attempt to address allegations of sexual harassment of Pearl Modiadie allegedly at the hands of a Metro FM employee.

The public broadcaster condemned sexual harassment and encouraged employees to speak out.

In its statement shared on Twitter, the SABC acknowledged an article by Sunday World, which reported that Pearl had allegedly suffered sexual harassment while working at Metro FM.

“The SABC notes with concern media articles about the alleged sexual harassment case at Metro FM and the tweet by Ms Pearl Modiadie.”

SABC condemned sexual harassment and encouraged its employees to use its internal policies and procedures to deal with it.

“The SABC views sexual harassment in a serious light and will use its internal policies and procedures to deal with this matter. The SABC encourages any employees subjected to sexual harassment to use the corporation’s specific internal channels to report such cases,” read the SABC's statement posted on Twitter.