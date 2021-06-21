Here’s how Zenande Mfenyana balances motherhood and 6am call times

It’s no secret that being a working mom is a juggling act of note, and moms often find innovative ways of trying to be in two places at the same time, even though its impossible.

Actress Zenande Mfenyana, who gave birth nine months ago, is back at work and has been finding it heartsore to leave her sleeping baby at 6am.

She came up with a sweet gesture to let her little one know she is loved and missed.

“With my 6am call times at work, it’s never easy leaving my sleeping baby behind so I leave a scarf with my scent on it so when she wakes up she knows mama loves her and is near her.”