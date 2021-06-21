Here’s how Zenande Mfenyana balances motherhood and 6am call times
It’s no secret that being a working mom is a juggling act of note, and moms often find innovative ways of trying to be in two places at the same time, even though its impossible.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana, who gave birth nine months ago, is back at work and has been finding it heartsore to leave her sleeping baby at 6am.
She came up with a sweet gesture to let her little one know she is loved and missed.
“With my 6am call times at work, it’s never easy leaving my sleeping baby behind so I leave a scarf with my scent on it so when she wakes up she knows mama loves her and is near her.”
In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, she spoke about how being a mother was a heartwarming yet tiring experience.
“It has been the best ride of my life, challenging and tiring, but so rewarding. To watch her grow and see her becoming her own little person is so heartwarming. I still can’t believe God entrusted me with this life,” she said.
Zenande, who was cyberbullied about her weight gain during pregnancy, advised expectant mothers to stay off social media.
“Rather stay off social media because to try to fight back while you’re pregnant is not worth it. You end up having so much anxiety and that’s not good for your unborn baby. You can deal with the trolls after you give birth. But by then you’ll be so busy with the newborn you won’t have the time or energy to lash back at them.”