'He fought the good fight': Tributes pour in for actor Luzuko Nteleko

The details around the cause of his death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so.

Luzuko had a long career as an actor and featured in big local productions such as Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies.

The actor also featured in some international productions and one of his latest international projects was a LGBTQ US drama series starring US star Milan Christopher.

The series, titled About Him, had its third season shot in Mzansi and the story focused around Milan's character and has been described as the “black Queer As Folk”. It was an eight part drama series.

Luzuko plays the role of Zumbi, who was a childhood friend of Omari (played by Milan).

Members of the SA acting fraternity and fans of the actor banded together to mourn the loss of the actor.

Taking to social media, Mzansi celebrated the life of the actor and his achievements on-screen. Some also shared their own personal moments with the star during his lifetime.

Check them out: