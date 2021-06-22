'He fought the good fight': Tributes pour in for actor Luzuko Nteleko
Mzansi has flooded social media platforms with heartfelt tributes to actor Luzuko Nteleko whose death at age 36 has left the arts industry feeling an indescribable loss.
Luzuko died on Monday and his death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday morning by his sister Nomsa Nteleko who also took to social media to share the news of his passing.
How do we even begin Ndlovu 🐘...Dear God 💔 #RIPLuzukoNteleko— Nomsa Liv Nteleko 🥰🌸😍 ✨👑 (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021
The details around the cause of his death are yet to be confirmed. However, Luzuko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so.
Luzuko had a long career as an actor and featured in big local productions such as Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies.
The actor also featured in some international productions and one of his latest international projects was a LGBTQ US drama series starring US star Milan Christopher.
The series, titled About Him, had its third season shot in Mzansi and the story focused around Milan's character and has been described as the “black Queer As Folk”. It was an eight part drama series.
Luzuko plays the role of Zumbi, who was a childhood friend of Omari (played by Milan).
Members of the SA acting fraternity and fans of the actor banded together to mourn the loss of the actor.
Taking to social media, Mzansi celebrated the life of the actor and his achievements on-screen. Some also shared their own personal moments with the star during his lifetime.
Oh Nomsa. I pray you find solace in the fact that he fought a good fight. Find comfort in the memories shared. He was a great man. Condolences 💐♥️ https://t.co/kH7GZyi4OE— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) June 22, 2021
#RIPLuzukoNteleko I met Zuko outside a casting in 2019, asked him where I could catch a taxi but instead this broda gave me a lift straight to my home which was completely off his route ..he didn't know me at all but that didn't stop him.— Mr OD (@ValentinoOdogwu) June 22, 2021
Rest in Power Bro pic.twitter.com/LFDOt43JRM
You said I should watch this video every time I struggled to fall asleep, maar...— 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝 (@Social_Angel) June 22, 2021
I wish there was a way to say a proper goodbye. Now what is left are the good memories of you. We will forever miss you, Zat. 🌙🕊💛 #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/aMrkOdX7qE
#RipLuzukoNteleko 💔💔 another talent lost in the acting industry his been on Grassroots,Isidingo,Insika,Tempy Pushaa,Single Galz,Isithembiso,Tsha Tsha,The Estate Season 1,he was an legend Wow pic.twitter.com/U9AEBh4AQq— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) June 21, 2021
#RIPLuzukoNteleko— 🦄🔥🔱Travis Scott's Esposa 🔱🔥🦄 (@Nake2Nick) June 22, 2021
Oh No 💔
I remember him acting on this particular drama with Khanyi Mbau on lokshin bioskop
He nailed it 😥
Even on Zone 14
May his soul rest in peace
You will remembered 😭 pic.twitter.com/1ivUYFAOP3
#RIPLuzukoNteleko life neh😞😞 rest easy champion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zSvHH5lRBC— MINISTER OF HIV (@niqita11) June 22, 2021
South African entertainment industry mourns the passing of one of it's own, Luzuko (Sphelo) Nteleko.😭— Andile (@Andile_VMak) June 22, 2021
You fought a great fight Skeem. I will always cherish all the moments I've shared with you. I am proud to have called you my brother. You will be missed a lot#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/frG4k4Vu8X
I remember how hard we laughed at these pictures of you. I don’t know why I kept them. Rest in peace. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/SJX67H0Is0— Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) June 22, 2021