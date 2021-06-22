Shona Ferguson opens up about Hollywood exec telling him that he wouldn't make it as an actor

He may be one of the most successful producers and actors in the country, but Shona Ferguson was not without naysayers who told him he would not make it in the entertainment industry.

The Ferguson Films boss took to Twitter on Tuesday to open up about some of the difficulties he faced in the early stages of his career.

He said some of the people who discouraged him were fellow actors who said he did not have real talent. Some of them are now on his payroll at Ferguson Films.

“I don’t hold grudges the same way I don’t listen to anybody’s opinion about my life,” he tweeted.

Shona also recounted how he had tried his luck in Hollywood, where he was apparently asked if he had a backup plan because his acting career was not going to work out.

“17 years ago a Hollywood producer asked me if I had a backup plan. I was obviously shattered because I had just done multiple takes of an audition. He continued to say: 'You don’t have what it takes.'

“An agent told me it wasn’t going to be easy to get me jobs because I didn’t have the right 'look'. A veteran actor loved and respected by millions told me I am not memorable, and so did a lot of producers. Many actors criticised me and made bets I would never make it in this industry.”