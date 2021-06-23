Jafta Mamabolo's impressive moves after joining Ten10 Entertainment as head of development

Actor Jafta Mamabolo has been turning international heads after the release of his film Freedom and has now joined award-winning and international Ten10 Entertainment productions as head of development.

Speaking about the appointment to Variety, Ten10 Entertainment (formerly Ten10 films) founder Tendeka Matatu said they were excited to have Jafta join their London-SA production company. The Mzansi star will be curating film, series, non-fiction and podcasting projects that have both a local and international appeal.

“We are delighted to have Jafta on board — he is uniquely dialled-in to the current zeitgeist of young South African audiences and is part of a cohort of exciting new creatives who are redefining African storytelling in a big way — his joining marks a new direction for Ten10,” said Matatu.

Jafta has also had tongues wagging after the announcement of his film Freedom.

Tackling issues afflicting the youth, the star's writing and directorial debut has caught the attention of Mzansi. Chatting about the film, Jafta's central theme of freedom is a springboard for conversations about the state of the nation.

“The film probes the meaning of freedom in the new SA. Are we truly a free nation if SA’s masses still don’t have full access to their human rights as enshrined in our world-class constitution? I don’t deign to have those answers but I believe that the conversation must be had nonetheless,” said Mamabolo.