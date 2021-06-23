Nokuthula Mavuso chats about the challenges behind making ‘Abomama’ season 2

The social media streets erupted into celebration the minute they heard one of their fave dramas, Abomama, was returning for a second season.

One of the lead actresses in the show Nokuthula Mavuso shared in the excitement.

Taking to her Twitter, Nokuthula shared behind the scenes pictures with her co-stars Khabonina Qubeka, Asavela Mngqithi and a fave, Unathi Guma who plays Dora.

She said it has been difficult to bring everyone together for season two to finally materialise - what with Covid-19 and clashing actor schedules.

“Season two hasn't been easy to do. Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, iCovid ngapha. But I am enjoying every bit of it,” Nokuthula shared.