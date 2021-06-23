Nokuthula Mavuso chats about the challenges behind making ‘Abomama’ season 2
‘Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, iCovid ngapha’
The social media streets erupted into celebration the minute they heard one of their fave dramas, Abomama, was returning for a second season.
One of the lead actresses in the show Nokuthula Mavuso shared in the excitement.
Taking to her Twitter, Nokuthula shared behind the scenes pictures with her co-stars Khabonina Qubeka, Asavela Mngqithi and a fave, Unathi Guma who plays Dora.
She said it has been difficult to bring everyone together for season two to finally materialise - what with Covid-19 and clashing actor schedules.
“Season two hasn't been easy to do. Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, iCovid ngapha. But I am enjoying every bit of it,” Nokuthula shared.
Season 2 hasn't been easy to do. Just getting everyone together was nearly impossible. Namakhaza ngapha, icovid ngapha. But I'm enjoying every bit of it.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) June 21, 2021
Fans have also been entertained by interesting casting news.
In a curious case of déjà vu that takes us back to Muvhango more than 15 years ago, Khanyi Mbau has been replaced yet again by Khabonina Qubeka. Khanyi will not be reprising her role as Tshidi in the long-awaited season 2 of Mzansi Magic’s Abomama due to “bad timing”.
Speaking to SowetanLive, Khanyi said she was sad she couldn’t be part of the production this time but she knew Khabonina would rock the role.
“It pains me that I couldn’t join the cast and production, I am involved in another project and sadly it clashed with my schedule and my contract wouldn’t allow me to be on another set.”
“It was an unfortunate timing issue. I trust Khabo will kill it and wish this season all the best,” Khanyi said.
Khanyi is certainly booked and busy. In addition to the business she recently opened with her Zimbabwean beau Kudzai Mushonga, the actress is expected to appear later this year in the Netflix romcom Happiness Ever After, the sequel to Thabang Moleya’s 2016 box office hit Happiness is a Four-Letter Word.
Khanyi also took to her socials to announce another Netflix project she’s on:
Hello WORLD! YOU READY? @NetflixSA @netflix …. pic.twitter.com/E12RxEmvT4— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 22, 2021