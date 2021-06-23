Twitter reacts to Usher 'causing' T-Pain's depression by telling him his use of auto-tune ruined music
The internet has come for singer-songwriter Usher after his comments on T-Pain using auto-tune in his music supposedly sent the rapper into a four-year-long depression.
In a preview for an episode of the new Netflix series This Is Pop, documenting some of the most pivotal moments in music history, Bartender hitmaker T-Pain opened up about allegedly being triggered by Usher into a severe and lengthy depression.
T-Pain said that one day, Usher pulled the star aside with concern about his use of auto-tune, saying that he negatively affected the music industry.
“He was like, 'man, I wanna tell you something, man.' And I'm like, 'What's good?' I thought he was about to tell me something real ... he sounded real concerned,” T-Pain said.
“And then he was like, 'Yeah man you kinda f***** up music,'" Pain remembered. “I didn't understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, 'Nah, you really f***** up music for real singers.'”
The star said this heart-to-heart with Usher had dire consequences for his mental health.
“And that is the very moment ... that started a four-year depression for me,” said T-Pain.
I hate how the world did T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/6Ib9dzHTjY— FKA Carly Beth (@LoggingInIsBad) June 21, 2021
Catching wind of the news, Twitter took to the streets to lambaste Usher's comments and show their support for T-Pain. This also led to a conversation about mental health, and how a single comment can affect it.
Check out their reactions:
Black Twitter waiting on Usher to apologize to T-Pain... pic.twitter.com/mFZLorP52m— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) June 22, 2021
Usher put T-Pain into depression by saying autotune f*cked up music and then went and released “OMG” a song full of autotune that went No.1. This man a whole demon 😭— Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) June 21, 2021
Me looking at Usher after finding out what he did to t-pain pic.twitter.com/D5qGnHkC0t— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 21, 2021
T-Pain said he didn’t realize for years that his depression started because of Usher’s comment. That’s literally how mental disorders show up. It takes years to unravel feelings & find the trigger. Though when you find thee trigger, you find things run deeper. Be kind to people— Parvanae🦋🌈 (@AspiringGayIcon) June 22, 2021
Usher telling T-Pain he ruined music when he was twerking with Pitbull and Will I Am is funny as hell.— Ahmed🇸🇴/Mach Hommy's Pray For Haiti AOTY (@big_business_) June 22, 2021
Soooo the reason we haven’t been blessed with no new t-pain hits was because if ushers hating ass?!! Oh BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/8ip3gfm14i— Nichole 🇩🇴 (@spicy2siracha) June 21, 2021
T-Pain wasn’t the first to use auto tune, he just did it better than anybody else.— AD. (@AhmadDavisPR) June 22, 2021
Also, the fact that he can actually sing is why the auto tune sounded so good with his voice.