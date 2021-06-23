TshisaLIVE

Twitter reacts to Usher 'causing' T-Pain's depression by telling him his use of auto-tune ruined music

23 June 2021 - 15:00
T-Pain says Usher's comments on his use of auto-tune sent him into a four-year bout of depression.
T-Pain says Usher's comments on his use of auto-tune sent him into a four-year bout of depression.
Image: Instagram/T-Pain x Usher

The internet has come for singer-songwriter Usher after his comments on T-Pain using auto-tune in his music supposedly sent the rapper into a four-year-long depression.

In a preview for an episode of the new Netflix series This Is Pop, documenting some of the most pivotal moments in music history, Bartender hitmaker T-Pain opened up about allegedly being triggered by Usher into a severe and lengthy depression.

T-Pain said that one day, Usher pulled the star aside with concern about his use of auto-tune, saying that he negatively affected the music industry.

“He was like, 'man, I wanna tell you something, man.' And I'm like, 'What's good?' I thought he was about to tell me something real ... he sounded real concerned,” T-Pain said.

“And then he was like, 'Yeah man you kinda f***** up music,'" Pain remembered. “I didn't understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, 'Nah, you really f***** up music for real singers.'”

The star said this heart-to-heart with Usher had dire consequences for his mental health.

“And that is the very moment ... that started a four-year depression for me,” said T-Pain.

Catching wind of the news, Twitter took to the streets to lambaste Usher's comments and show their support for T-Pain. This also led to a conversation about mental health, and how a single comment can affect it.

Check out their reactions:

