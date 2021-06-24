'This body is not for sale' — Kelly Khumalo slams rich men in the entertainment industry

Singer-songwriter Kelly Khumalo has taken a shot at “rich men” in the entertainment industry, saying her body is not for sale.

In a short rant on Instagram, the Empini singer came for men who allegedly use their money to try to control women in the industry.

“Not for sale! This body is not for sale nor am I written for sale on my forehead,” said Kelly.

“The selling of the body in this county is very high, especially in the entertainment business. Rich men think they can buy whoever they want. Maybe they have managed to buy so and so, but this body you are not going to buy, my sweet.”

Kelly slammed men saying they should respect women.

“In fact, I blame women for letting men think that they can walk in and buy. Me, you cannot buy me. I am not for sale, doesn’t matter how much money you got,” she said.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Kelly on her comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included in this story once received.