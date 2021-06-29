Pearl Thusi says it's disheartening to see corruption in the government while people suffer
Media personality Pearl Thusi has shared her heartbreak over the political climate in SA, saying that people suffer while corruption runs amok in the government.
With conversation around the move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown , many have taken to social media to chat about political and social happenings in SA.
Highlighting what she finds an issue with the Mzansi government, the star said it's discouraging to see people suffer and deal with insurmountable issues while the culture of corruption remains well and alive.
“How corrupt our government is while people are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening,” said Pearl.
How corrupt our govt is while ppl are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening 🥺— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 28, 2021
This led to a chat in the reply section, with many of the Queen Sono actress's fans agreeing with the star's sentiments about the government and weighing in on the conversation.
Check them out:
And ever since lockdown kicked in, Government officials are on full salaries.— Simphiwe Njotini (@SNjotini) June 28, 2021
Lifestyle in tact.
Heartbreaking
I agree with you Miss Thusi, the problems we face as citizens are due to a lack of compassionate leaders.current— Shaldon_SA🇿🇦 (@ShaldonSA) June 28, 2021
leadership has forgotten how hard fought our freedom was gained,greed and corruption is stealing a better future,from all of us in SA I pray God intervene is SA.
Why are lockdowns still a government measure when we have vaccines & treatments? Surely it’s for something else?— Moses Nyagota (@moses_nyagota) June 28, 2021
They don't care about how ordinary citizens are affected, you'll see them close to election time pretending to care 💔— Nicca (@Miss_T147) June 28, 2021
They allegedly stole 500 billion of PPEs, people were in their death beds while they allegedly stole the money and SAns buried their loved ones.— Mora (@Umxhosa_Mora) June 28, 2021
They are still using Covid 19 situations to manipulate the economy into their favor and those they owe.
When the news broke about President Cyril Ramaphosa moving SA to alert level 4, Pearl came under fire from fans for her reaction.
After wishing fans a “happy lockdown” in a now deleted tweet, fans felt that the star was insensitive in her response.
However, in a thread dedicated to the issue, Pearl defended her sentiments saying that there is both good and bad in having a lockdown.
“Many people have found new opportunities and awakenings even in isolation. I’ve loved the time I’ve spent with my kids — how well I’ve got to know them and vice versa. How much my cooking has improved. The TV shows I’ve watched,
“I’ve also experienced loss and pain during this pandemic. Do I share all of it? No. Does it mean I don’t relate? No. I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me,” tweeted Pearl.