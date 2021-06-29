TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi says it's disheartening to see corruption in the government while people suffer

29 June 2021 - 10:00
Pearl Thusi has lamented the suffering and struggles of the people of Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi has shared her heartbreak over the political climate in SA, saying that people suffer while corruption runs amok in the government.

With conversation around the move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown , many have taken to social media to chat about political and social happenings in SA. 

Highlighting what she finds an issue with the Mzansi government, the star said it's discouraging to see people suffer and deal with insurmountable issues while the culture of corruption remains well and alive.

How corrupt our government is while people are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening,” said Pearl. 

This led to a chat in the reply section, with many of the Queen Sono actress's fans agreeing with the star's sentiments about the government and weighing in on the conversation.

Check them out:

When the news broke about President Cyril Ramaphosa moving SA to alert level 4, Pearl came under fire from fans for her reaction.

After wishing fans a “happy lockdown” in a now deleted tweet, fans felt that the star was insensitive in her response.

However, in a thread dedicated to the issue, Pearl defended her sentiments saying that there is both good and bad in having a lockdown.

“Many people have found new opportunities and awakenings even in isolation. I’ve loved the time I’ve spent with my kids — how well I’ve got to know them and vice versa. How much my cooking has improved. The TV shows I’ve watched,

“I’ve also experienced loss and pain during this pandemic. Do I share all of it? No. Does it mean I don’t relate? No. I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me,” tweeted Pearl.

‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say about it

"I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me," said Pearl.
