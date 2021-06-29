Pearl Thusi says it's disheartening to see corruption in the government while people suffer

Media personality Pearl Thusi has shared her heartbreak over the political climate in SA, saying that people suffer while corruption runs amok in the government.

With conversation around the move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown , many have taken to social media to chat about political and social happenings in SA.

Highlighting what she finds an issue with the Mzansi government, the star said it's discouraging to see people suffer and deal with insurmountable issues while the culture of corruption remains well and alive.

“How corrupt our government is while people are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening,” said Pearl.