Cape Town Pride hits back at Somizi’s accusation that Pride marches lack ‘inclusivity’

Organisers of Cape Town Pride marches have hit back at Somizi Mhlongo’s claims that the city’s Pride events are not truly inclusive, saying not only do they strive for inclusivity, they go over and above to ensure they reach everybody who may need them, including LGBTQI+ community members in townships.

The response from Cape Town Pride came after a video Somizi posted to share his experiences and observations of Pride marches in SA ignited a heated conversation on his TL.

Somizi took to his Instagram earlier this week to post a 10-minute video breaking down his views on what he feels Pride march organisers could do better in the future to be inclusive, not racist and not classist. He specifically mentioned the Pride marches in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Committee member of Cape Town Pride Matthews Van As sent a statement to TshisaLIVE in which the organisation refuted Somizi's claims.

“We, at Cape Town Pride, always strive for inclusivity. Our organising committee is a true representation of the population mix of Cape Town. We believe in accessibility through outreach with stakeholders in communities through transportation and support to get to Cape Town Pride.

“Cape Town Pride consists of more than 30 events that cater to the needs of every sector of the community and in various locations to highlight the wants and needs of those communities. The festival is only one part of a multifaceted visibility event. We are involve with iKasi Pride which services communities most in need of visibility and as such moves locations every year,” said Matthew.