Makhadzi admits King Monada 'beef' was a publicity stunt
It seems Limpopo’s finest are not beefing after all, as singer Makhadzi revealed she and King Monada were not feuding over their recently released single Ghanama.
Though it’s been a few days since the pair announced they will be working in the studio together on the song, their supposed fight over the rights to Ghanama has taken a new turn of events after Makhadzi revealed the truth behind their tensions.
Recently, Makhadzi and King Monada took to Twitter with videos of the two working together in the studio on the song.
However, it seemed there was trouble in paradise when the two were beefing on Facebook LIVE over who owns the rights to the song, and how the song should have been credited.
After words were said and fans were left puzzled about the fight, Makhadzi has come forward to say the fight Mzansi witnessed online was all in the name of promoting their single.
Taking to Twitter, Makhadzi cleared the air.
“Tomorrow we are dropping Ghanama’s official audio. Makhadzi and King Monada featuing Prince Benza. I would like to inform everyone that me and Monada, we are fine. We did those live videos for a publicity stunt and it worked for our song to be known before the release,” wrote Makhadzi.
Tomorrow we are dropping Ghanama official audio MAKHADZI AND KING MONADA FT PRINCE BENZA ... I would like to inform everyone that me and monada we are fine we did those live videos for publicity stunt.. and it really worked for our song to be known before the release.#ganama— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) July 1, 2021
This led to much uproar online, with many feeling it wasn't necessary to promote a song that was already turning heads.
King Monada and Makhadzi were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publishing this story. Comment will be added once received.
Check them out:
This is disgraceful sis. Especially in light of the exploitation we continue to face as women in this industry.— Beverley Ditsie (@bevditsie) July 1, 2021
You lost a fan.
😢
The thing about publicity stunts, is that you don't reveal that it was a damn publicity stunt. pic.twitter.com/4lNB4mvVR3— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) July 1, 2021
Yoh yoh yoh - you don’t tell people when something is a public stunt. pic.twitter.com/b6kifybwqQ— Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) July 1, 2021
That was not a publicity stunt, ngeke sizwe ngani... We love Ghanama regardless. pic.twitter.com/izBoihpxiJ— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) July 1, 2021
This is why SAMA awards mize your music pic.twitter.com/yrpOFIB4hl— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) July 1, 2021