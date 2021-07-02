Reason reveals how DJ Maphorisa helped him out of three-year-long depression

Rapper Reason has revealed he battled with depression for three years, which stopped him getting back into the studio and making music.

But thanks to DJ Maphorisa, he is back on his A-game.

Celebrating his 34th birthday, the Ubettina Wethu actor took to Instagram to open up about what caused him to fall into a slump.

“There lies a lot of hidden pain in loss. Loss of family, money, success, business, love, status, and even self. The spirit becomes vulnerable to the hard-hitting changes of life not going your way. And, coming from the hood, I’ve always taken on everything with my chest. But it built up and I just shut down.”