Candice Modiselle says she’ll stay dating until she finds Mr Right, even if men are 'underwhelming'

Actress Candice Modiselle has weighed in on a discussion about the difficulties of dating, saying she is committed to finding Mr Right.

The star took to Twitter this week to share her thoughts on a Tweep's claim that “starting a new relationship is so much work”.

Sis admitted that the idea of starting over was scary but the journey has been “incredibly insightful”.

She said that despite the frustration, she was willing to keep dating until she found her match.

“Are men generally underwhelming? Absolutely. But I’ll keep dating until I meet someone worth the commitment. Love is the hill I’ll gladly die on,” she added.

Candice later encouraged her followers to be kinder to each other and try to see the good in all they meet.

I"t goes without saying that everyone is struggling with something. Grief, trauma, fear, crippling uncertainty about the future and instability amongst many things. Life, particularly in SA, is tough right now.

“The least you could do is move with kindness and compassion.”

She added that kindness “isn't necessarily popular” on social media, but encouraged her followers to “put the clout-chasing mean-spirited tweets on hold”.