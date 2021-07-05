Sizwe Dhlomo says leading SA during a pandemic can’t be easy - sympathises with Cyril Ramaphosa
‘I would have never wanted to be president even before the pandemic. Imagine now ke?’
A mixed bag of reactions have come in from Twitter users after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared that he sympathises with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is leading the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic, because he figures the presidency gig wasn’t appealing even before before the global pandemic and the job has become harder.
As adjusted level 4 of the national lockdown continues to restrict the movement of Mzansi due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections, celebrities have shared their views and thoughts on the political landscape of the nation.
Kaya FM host Sizwe recently took to Twitter to lament the state of the nation, and discuss the difficulties of leading SA through this time. The star said if he were Ramaphosa, he would not have signed up for the job in the first place.
The star also felt that being within the coronavirus pandemic, that was more than enough reason to say goodbye to the presidency.
“Mina if I was Cyril, I would have never wanted to be president even before the pandemic. Imagine now ke?”
The tweet became a talking point for many of Sizwe’s followers.
Though some brought up the issue of tribalism as a reaction to the president’s leadership, many had their own evaluations on the his competence when leading Mzansi.
Check out some comments below:
Pres Ramaphosa has nothing to loose. He was right, RSA went through an unfortunate 9yrs. Now it's confirmed.— Norms Dunjwa 🎓💡 (@norma_efi) July 4, 2021
I still wonder why anyone would want to be President of SA with all its problems— njabulo sibiya 🇿🇦 (@njabulo__sibiya) July 4, 2021
As i wait to see someone saying this tweet has tribalism in between😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UWSYuJpJd8— Menziwokuhle Mawandla🇿🇦🤾 (@MenziwokuhleMa1) July 4, 2021
He has wanted to be President all his life. Did everything to get here.— @MuseOnly (@Muse39645534) July 4, 2021
I salute Cyril's bravery. I Dont think there was anyone who would want to takeover after Zuma's mess.— Your life can still be turned around 💧 (@keep1249) July 4, 2021
He didn’t just become a billionaire out of nowhere! Payback time!— Bantu Power ⚫️✊🏿 (@numbaONEhustla) July 4, 2021
The radio host is fond of airing his political views on the TL.
Recently, after conversations on the TL about the state of the nation, Sizwe shared his view that citizens shouldn’t have to deal with a lying government.
“We don’t need a government that doesn’t lie, we need government that doesn’t have to,” the star wrote.
He said the solution to all the apologies from government about alleged corruption and rampant crime should not have to made.
“Honesty is overrated. Telling the truth and transparency don’t solve any situation. What you need is not to have the situation at all,” he tweeted.