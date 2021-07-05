Sizwe Dhlomo says leading SA during a pandemic can’t be easy - sympathises with Cyril Ramaphosa

A mixed bag of reactions have come in from Twitter users after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared that he sympathises with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is leading the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic, because he figures the presidency gig wasn’t appealing even before before the global pandemic and the job has become harder.

As adjusted level 4 of the national lockdown continues to restrict the movement of Mzansi due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections, celebrities have shared their views and thoughts on the political landscape of the nation.

Kaya FM host Sizwe recently took to Twitter to lament the state of the nation, and discuss the difficulties of leading SA through this time. The star said if he were Ramaphosa, he would not have signed up for the job in the first place.

The star also felt that being within the coronavirus pandemic, that was more than enough reason to say goodbye to the presidency.

“Mina if I was Cyril, I would have never wanted to be president even before the pandemic. Imagine now ke?”