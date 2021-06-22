Sizwe Dhlomo hits back at claims that SA is at its worst

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has lambasted those who believe the state of the nation is worse than it has ever been before.

The conversation about the state of SA was ignited when a tweep claimed SA is in its worst form ever. Not one to shy away from sharing his political views on the TL, Sizwe was taken aback by the tweep’s claim.

Sizwe made it clear he believes that even if we are in a bad state, this isn’t the worst time SA has gone through.

“Surely not worst? Bad, yeah but worst? As if Verwoerd [Hendrik Verwoerd is regarded as the architect of apartheid] didn’t walk this earth?” Sizwe responded.