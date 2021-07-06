TshisaLIVE

Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey

“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” said the reality TV star.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 July 2021 - 10:00
Nonkanyiso Conco is a loved reality TV star.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman and reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is in high spirits after having gone through the most “painful” couple of weeks suffering from Covid-19 and she's taken to social media to share her experience.

The Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) personality took to her Twitter to share her victory story with her followers. She tweeted that she had conquered the virus after having gone through the most. She described the pain she felt after testing positive for the virus as the worst she has ever felt.

“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” she said.

Posting a happy, sun-kissed snap of herself on a spa date, LaConco expressed her joy at finally being able to treat herself to something nice after having being stuck in quarantine while fighting to get her health back.

The Real Housewives Of Durban personality thanked everyone who helped her in her recovery journey.

“Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa ..." she wrote.

LaConco is a firm fave on the Showmax and Mzansi Magic's reality TV show which also features Sorisha Naidoo, wife of businessman Vivian Reddy; Kgomotso Ndungane, married to former Springbok wing Odwa Ndungane; Ayanda Ncwane, widow of gospel legend Sfiso Ncwane; Anne-Tonni Lodick Mthembu, wife of events entrepreneur Kgolo “Daguru” Mthembu; and Durban business person Nonku Williams.

Nokanyiso's sassiness and assertiveness have won her hundreds of fans on the show.

Even though she rose to fame on account of having been in a relationship and engaged to former president Jacob Zuma, Nonkanyiso has worked hard to make a name for herself.

In addition to her business, Laconco has made her presence felt in the media.

In 2018, she bagged a gig on radio and had the show Women in Conversation with LaConco on Vuma FM.

