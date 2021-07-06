Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey

Businesswoman and reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is in high spirits after having gone through the most “painful” couple of weeks suffering from Covid-19 and she's taken to social media to share her experience.

The Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) personality took to her Twitter to share her victory story with her followers. She tweeted that she had conquered the virus after having gone through the most. She described the pain she felt after testing positive for the virus as the worst she has ever felt.

“I have conquered Covid-19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!” she said.

Posting a happy, sun-kissed snap of herself on a spa date, LaConco expressed her joy at finally being able to treat herself to something nice after having being stuck in quarantine while fighting to get her health back.

The Real Housewives Of Durban personality thanked everyone who helped her in her recovery journey.

“Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa ..." she wrote.