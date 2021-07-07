Diddy trends on Twitter after his ‘roaches’ motivation doesn’t add up

American music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has come under fire by the Twitter squad after claiming growing up with cockroaches inspired his current success.

It all began after the star posted a video of himself on Instagram. The star can be seen eating fruit next to an infinity pool overlooking an ocean while he waxed lyrical about his success.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there were 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard and believe in your crazy dreams, and never settle,” wrote the I Need A Girl hitmaker.

Watch here: