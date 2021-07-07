TshisaLIVE

Diddy trends on Twitter after his ‘roaches’ motivation doesn’t add up

07 July 2021 - 15:00
Sean "Diddy" Combs has come under fire for tweets about his come up.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

American music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has come under fire by the Twitter squad after claiming growing up with cockroaches inspired his current success.

It all began after the star posted a video of himself on Instagram. The star can be seen eating fruit next to an infinity pool overlooking an ocean while he waxed lyrical about his success. 

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there were 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard and believe in your crazy dreams, and never settle,” wrote the I Need A Girl hitmaker.

Watch here:

Though the video may have highlighted the success of the music giant, many fans directed their attention of the video caption which details his creepy crawly come up.

Users took to Twitter to call out Diddy for the caption, calling bluff on the star and saying they do not believe he grew up in an environment with cockroaches.

Within the uproar, some fans took the opportunity to meme the moment about Diddy's supposed come up.

Check them out:

A few months ago, Diddy was seen dancing and getting down to Ke Star by SA star Focalistic in an IG video. The veteran rapper is a stan of SA music.

Catching wind of the highest praise in the land, Focalistic took to social media to thank the American star for the nod.

Diddy dancing to Ke Star is how I needed to start my morning,” said one user.

Focalistic came across the video and was humbled the US sensation was loving his track.   

Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi” (trap music is kasi music),” said Focalistic.

Fans react to Cassie being pregnant again

'Cassie and Christina Milian are pregnant at the same time again? We love to see it!'
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Tweeps want Lori Harvey’s TEDTalk after sis goes IG official with Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey got their 2021 off to a steamy start!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Diddy dancing to Focalistic’s ‘Ke Star’ is everything!

First Kabza, now Focalistic: Diddy is living for SA's homegrown talent!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
