Steve Kekana funeral details revealed - Family ‘coping well’ as they prepare

Close family members of the late Steve Kekana have shared details of his funeral service and revealed the family is “coping” as well as can be expected as they prepare to take Steve to his final resting place.

The legendary musician died last week. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, close family member and spokesperson Moshidi Kekana said the family is “coping well”.

The music sensation will be buried on Thursday at his home in Zebediela, about 65km outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

Yesterday loved ones and family members celebrated and honoured the star’s memory with a memorial service held at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium.