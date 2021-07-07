TshisaLIVE

Steve Kekana funeral details revealed - Family ‘coping well’ as they prepare

07 July 2021 - 09:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Legendary musician Steve Kekana died last week.
Legendary musician Steve Kekana died last week.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Close family members of the late Steve Kekana have shared details of his funeral service and revealed the family is “coping” as well as can be expected as they prepare to take Steve to his final resting place.

The legendary musician died last week. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, close family member and spokesperson Moshidi Kekana said the family is “coping well”.

The music sensation will be buried on Thursday at his home in Zebediela, about 65km outside Polokwane, Limpopo. 

Yesterday loved ones and family members celebrated and honoured the star’s memory with a memorial service held at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium.

RECORDED | Mourners gather to celebrate Steve Kekana's life at memorial

Dr Steve Kekana died on Thursday morning.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Confirming his death to TshisaLIVE, manager Xolani Majozi, said Steve died in the early hours last Thursday.

“Yes, it’s true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family,” Majozi said at the time. 

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed he is no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event about him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations.”

The iconic singer-songwriter has touched Mzansi’s heart over the decades. Raising My Family, In Africa, and Take Your Love are some of the bops that took fans by storm during his illustrious career.

In 2018, the SA Music Awards honoured the star with a lifetime achievement award.

The musician and qualified lawyer was honoured with an honorary doctorate in philosophy by the University of SA last year, something he said was a “dream come true”.

How 'amazing' Steve Kekana crossed musical, racial boundaries

Music lovers with a keen interest in SA's strange and unusual history mourned the death this week of singer and songwriter Tebogo "Steve" Kekana, ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

'He would paint with words' - Mzansi celebrates life of iconic Steve Kekana

Celebs and fans were left baffled by the death of the legendary Steve Kekana.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died

Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died at the age of 63.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album TshisaLIVE
  2. It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story TshisaLIVE
  3. Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises after accusing woman of affair with husband TshisaLIVE
  4. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...