Nandi Madida receives award from 4th International Women of Power in LA
The media personality is making waves
Nandi Madida is well on her way to cementing her name as an international star.
In June the singer hinted to her fans that she would be receiving an award in Los Angeles in August.
"Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August in US. Off to celebrate and work with the team," she said
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the media personality revealed she received the Goddess Beauty award at the the 4th Annual International Women of Power in the US.
"Goddess Beauty recipient for the 4th Annual International Women of Power in Los Angeles." she said.
The star-studded event hosted by Heirs Of Afrika is aimed at celebrating women of power. The event is set to take place in August this year where award-winning singer Michelle William will be the emcee.
Heirs Of Afrika announced the exiting news on their page.
"We honour her as our 4th Annual International Women Of Power Goddess Beauty award recipient. Nandi is a consummate professional with an uplifting personality to match her stunning beauty. She has accomplished inspirational success in both screen and music," read the announcement.
"We will honour women who are change agents, thought leaders and dynamic representations in entertainment, fashion, beauty and business."
Nandi is constantly breaking barriers beyond borders as a singer, actress, model and designer.