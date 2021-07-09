Nandi Madida receives award from 4th International Women of Power in LA

Nandi Madida is well on her way to cementing her name as an international star.

In June the singer hinted to her fans that she would be receiving an award in Los Angeles in August.

"Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August in US. Off to celebrate and work with the team," she said

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the media personality revealed she received the Goddess Beauty award at the the 4th Annual International Women of Power in the US.

"Goddess Beauty recipient for the 4th Annual International Women of Power in Los Angeles." she said.