Vic Mensa’s role in film about late SA rapper ProKid gets tongues wagging

A new film that looks at the real life story of Howard University alumni Sydney Hall, aka Syd Money, and the late rapper ProKid is in the works, and Mzansi is debating which artists would perfectly suit each role.

The biopic set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in SA documents the rise of the SS hip hop scene and will be produced by Ruth E Carter, who won Best Costume Design at the 2019 Oscars for Black Panther.

“I am excited to tell this dynamic story about survival and cultural identities. ‘African/American’ ignites the sense of right place, right time in a way that makes you believe you can do anything you set your mind to,” Carter said in an interview with BlackFilmandTV.

According to BlackFilmandTV, American rapper Vic Mensa will star as Syd.

The excited rapper took to his Instagram to confirm the news.

“Next stop SA,” he wrote.