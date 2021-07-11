Connie Ferguson's brother dies: 'I’m sorry your last moments on this earth were so painful'
Actress Connie Ferguson's brother Moses has passed on and the actress has expressed her heartbreak at the loss, as well gratitude for the last moments they shared.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress announced the tragic news in a lengthy, heartfelt message.
“I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God’s’ way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together," she wrote.
In May this year, Connie and her six siblings gathered to celebrate their father Tuelo Masilo on his 85th birthday.
Little did she know it was the last time she would see her brother.
“Today, heaven and earth had to move for all his seven children and Karate children to gather and celebrate their hero!” she posted.
The actress went on to reminisce on her childhood memories spent with her brother Moses.
“You, me and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face! Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing! Your special signature walk, swinging your arms to the back! So many memories!” she wrote.
In the tribute to Moses, Connie said her brother had experienced pain and discomfort before his passing.
“I love you big bro. I will never forget you. I’m sorry your last moments on this earth were so painful and uncomfortable! Rest now. God has taken that pain away. You join the angels that advocate for us daily on the other side.”