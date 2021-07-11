Connie Ferguson's brother dies: 'I’m sorry your last moments on this earth were so painful'

Actress Connie Ferguson's brother Moses has passed on and the actress has expressed her heartbreak at the loss, as well gratitude for the last moments they shared.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress announced the tragic news in a lengthy, heartfelt message.

“I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God’s’ way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together," she wrote.

In May this year, Connie and her six siblings gathered to celebrate their father Tuelo Masilo on his 85th birthday.

Little did she know it was the last time she would see her brother.

“Today, heaven and earth had to move for all his seven children and Karate children to gather and celebrate their hero!” she posted.