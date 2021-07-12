TshisaLIVE

'It was war!' — Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family overcome Covid-19 ​

12 July 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family have conquered Covid-19.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family have conquered Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family have tested negative for Covid-19, after having gone through the most fighting the virus for the last two weeks.

On Sunday, the media personality took to Instagram to share the great news.

“My family tested this morning for Covid-19 and we are negative ... Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!!” she wrote.

With Covid-19 infections still rising, there have been several celebrities that have come out to the public sharing their experience with the virus. 

In early July, Minnie took to her social media asking her fans and followers to pray for her family after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid is real and this wave is hectic! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!" she wrote.

“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she added.

Minnie has also shared that she had lost loved ones to Covid-19 in recent months and went on to warn her fans about the severity of the virus.

“Please look after yourselves, in the past two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much.”

After spending days in hospital, actress Nokuthula Mavuso's recent tweets alluded that she was back home and adjusting to her life 'post Covid-19'.

“Just doing chores is a mission. So tired,” she wrote.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones details Covid-19 heartbreak and asks for prayers

"My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid-19 is real and this wave is hectic!" Minnie said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Leanne Dlamini reveals her family's battle with Covid-19

Leanne Dlamini: “Please keep us in your prayers. Each day is very scary as you don’t know what symptoms you are going to wake up with.”
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey

"I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life!" said the reality TV star.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nomcebo says she hasn't received 'a cent' from 'Jerusalema' as Master KG ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Makhadzi’s 25th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Latest DJ Zinhle pics fuel pregnancy speculation TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Something’s not right with him in jail’ - Mzansi celebs join masses showing ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Petronella Tshuma gets candid about separating from her baby daddy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘SA is burning’: Looting and violence causes chaos in KZN
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires