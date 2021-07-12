Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya has died

Though the cause of death is yet to be revealed, Lesego had tested positive for the Covid-19 earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery.

The Soweto-born chef had earlier revealed that he was living with a comorbidity, which made his fight against the virus more difficult.

His last update on his recovery posted on Twitter was a record of day five, on which he told his followers that he was taking loads of medication and thanked everyone for the support he had received since testing positive.