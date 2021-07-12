Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya has died
Soweto-born chef and media personality Lesego “LesDaChef” Semenya has died.
Talent manager Miz Marcee, who is also the manager of author Mohale Mashigo, took to Twitter to break the news on Monday afternoon.
“It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego,” she said.
It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n— Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021
Though the cause of death is yet to be revealed, Lesego had tested positive for the Covid-19 earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery.
The Soweto-born chef had earlier revealed that he was living with a comorbidity, which made his fight against the virus more difficult.
His last update on his recovery posted on Twitter was a record of day five, on which he told his followers that he was taking loads of medication and thanked everyone for the support he had received since testing positive.
Day 5. Still fighting this Covid demon whilst living with a comorbidity. I'm OK, loads of medication and keeping positive. Thank you to those who keep checking up on me. Dr reckons I've seen the worst of it now and it's just about recovery and rest now. ♥️🙏🏾— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 9, 2021
Earlier this month, after he tested positive, Lesego wrote a thread on Twitter expressing his views on how younger people with comorbidities have been let down by the vaccination system.
Read the thread below:
Day 3 of fighting Covid whilst living with a comorbidity. Thank you for all the support and kind words...and mountains and mountains of medical advice. 😣— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 7, 2021
I'm sticking with the meds given and recommended to me by my Dr and pharmacist. So far I'm doing well. ♥️🙏🏾
I test my blood oxygen regularly throughout the day with an oximeter, test my blood sugar about 5 times a day, spend as much time in the sun with my dogs and moving about in my garden when I can, I write and create content to keep my mind busy. Even making vids. I'll be ok. ♥️✊🏿— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 7, 2021
Gov really let us "non-old" people with comorbidities down when they changed the strategy on vaccines without even trying to find a workable solution.— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 7, 2021
And that's that on that.
Meanwhile, the news of death has left his fans and industry mates heartbroken.
Many have taken to their TL to express their sadness. Here are some of the tweets:
It is with great sadness to share the news of the passing of Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef— #CherryFilmFestival 🍒 (@CherryFilmFest) July 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Rest in eternal peace King candle 🕯🕊🕊 🕯#RiplesDaChef pic.twitter.com/ygsfvxLWzi
.@LesDaChef was SO in love and so excited about his new puppy, his projects, his life.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 12, 2021
He was so FULL of love.
I can’t believe he’s gone now.
And we all have to carry on.
Why, why, why?????
It’s too much. 💔💔💔
@LesDaChef oh beloved brother.— Mmatsheko Mosito (@TshekoMosito) July 12, 2021
There are no words.
I watched your story with so much hope that you will be fine.
Robala ka kagiso💔🕯#RIPLesegoSemenya #RIPLesDaChef pic.twitter.com/L8H7PQi5im
Yoooo Nkos Yam 💔💔💔😭yooooo unbelievable May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/F4TnEk2DkJ— #FikzCookBookAvailable (@Fikz_the_Cook) July 12, 2021
@LesDaChef we loved your recipes, advice, sense of humour, books, we loved Porridge & got excited about his new buddy. We enjoyed your gardening. We cried for your Mom. We celebrated your new love. We were not ready to say goodbye! 😭 Strength to his loved ones. #RIPLesDaChef https://t.co/X6a5vxdaKa— Ruth Cummings (@Oofie76) July 12, 2021
This is a developing story.