Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya has died

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 July 2021 - 13:56
Lesego Semenya, aka Les Da Chef, has died.
Image: Lauren Mulligan/Sunday Times

Soweto-born chef and media personality Lesego “LesDaChef” Semenya has died.

Talent manager Miz Marcee, who is also the manager of author Mohale Mashigo, took to Twitter to break the news on Monday afternoon.

It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego,” she said.

Though the cause of death is yet to be revealed, Lesego had tested positive for the Covid-19 earlier this month and was updating his followers on his journey to recovery.

The Soweto-born chef had earlier revealed that he was living with a comorbidity, which made his fight against the virus more difficult.

His last update on his recovery posted on Twitter was a record of day five, on which he told his followers that he was taking loads of medication and thanked everyone for the support he had received since testing positive.

Earlier this month, after he tested positive, Lesego wrote a thread on Twitter expressing his views on how younger people with comorbidities have been let down by the vaccination system.

Read the thread below:

Meanwhile, the news of death has left his fans and industry mates heartbroken.

Many have taken to their TL to express their sadness. Here are some of the tweets:

This is a developing story.

