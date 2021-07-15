TshisaLIVE

'He was part of my childhood' -Tributes pour in for artist Pat Shange

“Pat Shange was so much a part of my childhood. I remember at my uncle's wedding, his music was literally on repeat. The afro, the perm, those were the days. RIP Pat Shange,” said one fan.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 July 2021 - 16:16
Pat Shange and wife Nozuko Xhaka during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (Sama23) nominees' announcement on April 20 2017 in Kempton Park.
Pat Shange and wife Nozuko Xhaka during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (Sama23) nominees' announcement on April 20 2017 in Kempton Park.
Image: Gallo images/Frennie Shivambu

Township bubblegum music legend Pat Shange has died.

Shange is believed to have died on Tuesday after a short illness but details are unknown at this stage.

His  childhood friend, Hendry Galela, confirmed the news live on Jozi FM on Thursday.

The musician rose to prominence in the 80s and served Mzansi with timeless hits such as Sweet Mama, Casanova and Shayile Time.

Township bubblegum is a term for a synth-heavy dance-pop style popular in South African townships in the 1980s and early 1990s. His music became the soundtrack of many people's lives with other music from the likes of Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala.

On Facebook, tributes have continued to pour in for the late “Bubblegum” musician.

Saddened by the passing of my Mentor, Brother, Friend... The Legend has fallen, Pat Shange ... 25 yrs ago I started learning production through him, 1999 I produced for his label, became a roadie, sound engineer, We toured SA together, we spent days on the road, I received life lessons, we shared almost everything about life till the end, can't deal... Rest Dumakude,” said Jabulani Ndebele, who was Pat's mentee.

Saddened by the passing of my Mentor, Brother, Friend... The Legend has fallen, Pat Shange... 25yrs ago i started...

Posted by Jabulani Ndebele on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Rest in peace my brother, will never forget the days we spend together in studio in the 90s, and I learnt a lot from you. Condolences to the family!” said  Godfrey Pilane in the comments.

“Sad news indeed ... He gave me my first TV break ... I was 6 years old ... 33 years later I'm still in TV production,” added Mbali Lesabe.

Read some of the tributes below:

It is very sad to announce the passing of music legends Tshepo Tshola of Sankomota fame and Pat Shange of Cassanova fame 😭😭😭.May their soul RIP and condolences to Shange and Tshola family 🙏

Posted by Mashita Ignatius Selota on Thursday, July 15, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the passing on of legendary musician, Pat Shange. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🕊️ #RIPPatShange

Posted by South African Music Awards (SAMAs) on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Kasi what's going on kungo lova tintlambhi today 💔💔💔 Tshepo Tshola Pat Shange Madya Ku Bomba 😔May their souls rest in peace

Posted by Ralph Manave on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Jazz musician Tsepo Tshola has died due to Covid-19-related illness

Tsepo Tshola would have been 68 years old in a month's time
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'Skeem Saam' actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana has died

The actress was loved by fans.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Popular chef and author Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya has died

Les De Chef was 39 years old.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Actress Ntando Duma reflects on her journey after exiting 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter going gaga over spicy exchange between Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu argue about the outcome of Jacob Zuma's trial TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?