Minnie Dlamini says her family have 'run out of food' amid unrest in KZN

As violent protests continue in KwaZulu-Natal, TV personality Minnie Dlamini has told fans that her family have run out of food.

Taking to social media, Minnie said the situation was dire and her parents had been turned away from getting food, allegedly because they are black.

“The situation in Durban is completely out of hand. My parents are not allowed to buy food in their residential area because they are black! Mom called me [and] told me they have run out of food,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

On Twitter, Minnie called on South Africans to support those in need.

“It’s so easy to turn a blind eye to something that isn’t affecting you directly. But we all need to show support to KZN.

“My heart breaks at the local business owners who can’t recover from this, the jobs lost, the people injured, the people killed, the families who have run out of food. The stores have been destroyed and the ones that haven’t are running low on everything. The mothers with small children who can’t get formula and nappies. The people who are ill and can't get medication,” she wrote.