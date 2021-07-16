Normani drops single 'Wild Side' and tweeps feel exactly what they need!

Former girl group star and artist Normani has dropped her well-anticipated single Wild Side with Cardi B, and the song is already popping on Twitter.

With the world in turmoil and not much hope in sight, fans felt like a light was sent from above after artist Normani released her single Wild Side featuring rapper Cardi B.

The star also dropped the music video, featuring more mature visuals as the star graduates from her Motivation era.

Shortly after it's release, fans took to Twitter with their verdicts on the song, excited for the Normani comeback. Many praised the star for keeping up the excellence and bringing groove energy back to the charts.

Users also felt that Normani collaborating with Cardi B was a chef's kiss when it comes to black women killing it.

Check out their reactions below: