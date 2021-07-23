DJ Zinhle admits her hectic work schedule is 'exhausting' - tweeps drag her for being 'ungrateful'

Media personality DJ Zinhle has hit back at tweeps who claimed she isn't grateful for having work during these tough times after telling fans she was exhausted, saying that it's quite normal to feel tired.

Dubbed the “Queen of the multiple streams of income in SA” DJ Zinhle recently took to Twitter to update fans on how she is feeling as she is making bank.

The CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosé revealed that her phone has been ringing off the hook to the extent that it is causing anxiety. Her star tip was to switch off the phone and ignore the mess.

Zinhle also said that she has been tired, as she has been working non-stop.

“Switching off my phone gives me so much peace. My phone rings so much it gives me anxiety. Been working nonstop, I'm exhausted. Anyway, take care of yourself.”