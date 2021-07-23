Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday

More and more celebrities have been unmasking their partners on social media, and the latest to add her name to the list is actress Natasha Thahane, who has indirectly confirmed the rumours she is dating soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch

Since speculation the pair were dating started, Natasha and Thembinkosi have become one of Mzansi’s favourite couples

In celebration of his 28th birthday on Thursday, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to Thembinkosi to wish him well and declare her love for him.

“May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote.