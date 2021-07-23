TshisaLIVE

Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday

The actress is clearly smitten with the soccer star

23 July 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Natasha Thahane pens sweet message to Thembinkosi Lorch on his birthday.
Natasha Thahane pens sweet message to Thembinkosi Lorch on his birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Thahane

More and more celebrities have been unmasking their partners on social media, and the latest to add her name to the list is actress Natasha Thahane, who has indirectly confirmed the rumours she is dating soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch

Since speculation the pair were dating started, Natasha and Thembinkosi have become one of Mzansi’s favourite couples

In celebration of his 28th birthday on Thursday, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to  Thembinkosi to wish him well and declare her love for him.

May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote.

The Blood and Water star also shared video that showcased snippets of the moments they shared together while on dates and spending quality time together.

The couple, who attempted to keep their relationship private, have had their fans filled with curiosity since pictures of their Zanzibar vacation went viral on social media. 

The birthday post definitely made them IG official.

Rhythm City actress Kealeboga Masango also recently went public with her relationship by sharing cosy snaps with her boyfriend on her Instagram.

Though Kealeboga may have not tagged or unveiled his face on her social pages, the her boyfriend has been openly flaunting love on his Instagram. 

