TshisaLIVE

‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for Murdah Bongz

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 June 2021 - 10:00
Black Motion's Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's love is the cutest.
Black Motion's Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle's love is the cutest.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

It's clear that DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's DJ Murdah Bongz have moved past trying to keep their romance out of the public eye. 

These days, their sweet posts about each other show just how smitten they are! 

Zinhle took to her social media on Wednesday to join millions of fans in wishing Murdah Bongz a happy birthday. However, the DJ's simple message stood out as the most personal and sweetest for fans of the pair.

Wishing you a birthday that is as out of this world as you are. I am so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday my love,” said Zinhle.

Instagram/DJ Zinhle.
Instagram/DJ Zinhle.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

While Zinhle and Murdah have never officially confirmed swirling speculation that they're an item, their social media posts speak a thousand words. 

The pair don't skip a beat when it comes to publicly supporting each other and have been serving #couplegoals to fans. 

Fans were left swooning recently after Bongz swept Zinhle off her feet when he gifted her an “amazing and thoughtful” life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.

There have also been many other instances where the pair have convinced fans that they are citizens of  the #loveliveshere movement through their posts.

Anyway, being the playful guy he is, Bongz decided to bless his fans with a rendition of an unnamed song on his Instagram.

It left most of his fans howling. Check it out below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle

Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana is smitten and in love with DJ Zinhle, calling her "his heart" and "morning star".
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Black Motion's Murdah praises his 'girlfriend' DJ Zinhle with cute IG post

Murdah and Zinhle's love for one another is too cute for words!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz gushes over 'future makhoti' DJ Zinhle

Is it safe to say DJs Murdah and Zinhle are a real thing?
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

DJ Zinhle thanks Black Motion’s Murdah for his ‘amazing and thoughtful’ gift

Murdah gifted Zinhle with an "amazing and thoughtful" present in the form of a stunning life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | All-black outfits, luxury cars & champopo! MaMkhize's family party in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family slam 'suicide' as the cause of the actress' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘God always has a better plan than we do’ - Itu and wife Sphelele welcome their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail