'Scandal!' actress Gcina Nkosi opens up about being stuck in KZN during riots

Actress Gcina Nkosi has opened up about the latest turn of events in Scandal!'s Zinzile Ngema's relationship and being caught in the crossfire of the KwaZulu-Natal looting and violence earlier this month.

The Umlazi-born actress has lamented the looting that transpired in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng after former President Jacob Zuma was arrested earlier this month.

She revealed that she only returned to Joburg recently as she was stuck in KwaZulu-Natal after taking a holiday with her family, and was concerned for her safety throughout.

“We were on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal and I had to stay there. And, people are working this side in Joburg, so I needed to wait until everything went back to normal because there was no transport. So, you know, tough luck. I didn't know what to do,” she said.

She went on to say she did not condone the violence that was witnessed in SA, and that protest action can happen without violence.

“They have demolished everything we have worked for as South Africans. I don't like the way it was done, I don't condone that was the way to go. You can toyi-toyi, fight for your rights and say whatever you want to say, but the burning everything and looting. It's too much,” said Gcina.

Speaking about how the SA government handled the situation, the star felt disappointed in the action taken to remedy the situation.

“I think our government is not on our side, that I will say. Before this thing about Zuma out there, already people were so pissed about everything that was happening about (us). Ever since the Covid-19 virus pandemic came about. We were on the edge to do such a thing.

“They put salt on the wound, and that made things worse. The way they have handled the whole situation, this is not what we expected as South Africans and people who have voted for this government to be in control.”