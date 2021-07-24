Refilwe Modiselle reveals heartbreak after being asked about her popularity in SA

The star has spoken before of her frustration at being under-appreciated in SA.

She told SAFM last year that she feels her acting career might be taken more seriously if she moved overseas.

“I would love to leave the country because the sad part is I feel like I am not appreciated in this country. I feel like when I step out (on the global stage), that is when people appreciate what I do ... I have made peace with it.

“There are many aspirations but I don't really think I want to live the Hollywood dream. Everyone wants to do that. I want to be a global icon.”

She had the support of the TL last month when she responded to producer Tyler Perry's question of whether he should revisit hisWhy Did I Get Married? series by suggesting he cast her in one of the films.

“Yes you should and can you explore casting me (I've won awards for best actress for an international short film), so you can show diversification and inclusivity of a black narrative not often explored. With all due respect, Sir,” tweeted Refilwe.