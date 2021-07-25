TshisaLIVE

Masasa Mbangeni says ‘people are evil’ after her mother was traumatised by a death hoax

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 July 2021 - 16:00
Masasa Mbangeni was recently a victim of a death hoax.
Image: SUPPLIED

Award-winning actress Masasa Mbangeni has expressed her disgust at people who create fake stories about other people's deaths after she became a victim of a death hoax that left her mother traumatised.

The number of #RIP entries on the TL has increased substantially since the world was hit with the global pandemic of Covid-19. The virus, together with the many other pre-existing causes of death, have seen more people bury their loved ones in recent times.

The SA entertainment industry has lost a number of stars since the month of July began and some of the celebrities succumbed to Covid-19. This is partly why Masasa's mom recently got the shock of her life when a Facebook post saying that her daughter had died led to her being woken up by a call from a worried friend.

The fake story that caused alarm reported that Masasa had “died an untimely death due to Covid-19 related complication”.

Venting her anger on Twitter on Thursday, the actress slammed people who create the fake death stories and went on to explain how her mother was traumatised by the hoax.

“Got a frantic call from my mother who said she was woken up from sleep from a call from a colleague saying that on Facebook they say I’m dead from Covid-19 because of this tweet. People don’t read for comprehension neh, now my mother must get a fright because of stupidity ugh,” she wrote.

Masasa slammed people for reading tweets without understanding and running with misconceptions. She did this because she believed that the hoax was sparked by her previous tweet, where she asked God to keep her until she got the vaccine.

The actress shared that when she contracted the virus previously, it had taken her a while to recover.

I pray God keeps me till I get my vaccine. I’m so scared of this thing. I really got it quite bad when I had it, thank goodness I recovered at home but it took a while yhuuu.”

