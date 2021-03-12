Masasa Mbangeni details how ‘drunk man’ harassed her by ‘fondling himself publicly’
‘He was masturbating publicly while looking at me. He was drunk. That level of violence and indecency is evil’
Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni was left livid and disgusted after a strange man sexually touched himself while looking at her.
Masasa took to Twitter to share the ordeal, telling her followers she went shopping after gym and stopped at a centre in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, when the man catcalled her while touching himself inappropriately.
“Just got catcalled by some drunkard while I was walking to buy chillis. I was from gym and didn’t have a jacket or anything. He kept coming my way and grabbing his penis.”
The actress was not only disgusted by the man’s action but also disappointed that people around her responded by laughing at her when she swore at the man instead of offering help.
“I swore at him. People around watched and laughed. I feel so sick. It happened at Dunkeld West centre,” she said.
After sharing the experience, many tweeps expressed their disgust at the unnamed man’s actions but a few looked for loopholes in Masasa’s story. One tweep wondered if Masasa was “imagining” the man was looking at her.
However, Masasa quickly put the tweep back in his place.
“Not appropriate Leo. The man was masturbating publicly while looking at me. He was drunk. That level of violence and indecency is evil. I don’t see how walking to go buy chillis in gym wear could be misconstrued as acting and therefore warrant that behaviour,” she said.
Masasa made it clear she was most disgusted by the man’s actions because she knew the same thing would probably happen to another woman. She said the thought of it sickened her.
“All of us need protection from these pigs. Nothing special about me sister. This will probably happen to you tomorrow and that’s what makes me sick,” she tweeted.
