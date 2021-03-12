Masasa Mbangeni details how ‘drunk man’ harassed her by ‘fondling himself publicly’

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni was left livid and disgusted after a strange man sexually touched himself while looking at her.

Masasa took to Twitter to share the ordeal, telling her followers she went shopping after gym and stopped at a centre in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, when the man catcalled her while touching himself inappropriately.

“Just got catcalled by some drunkard while I was walking to buy chillis. I was from gym and didn’t have a jacket or anything. He kept coming my way and grabbing his penis.”

The actress was not only disgusted by the man’s action but also disappointed that people around her responded by laughing at her when she swore at the man instead of offering help.

“I swore at him. People around watched and laughed. I feel so sick. It happened at Dunkeld West centre,” she said.