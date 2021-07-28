TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka reunited with her son after testing negative for Covid-19

28 July 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Manaka Ranaka has tested negative for Covid-19.
Actress Manaka Ranaka has tested negative for Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/ Manaka Ranaka

Actress Manaka Ranaka has revealed she tested negative for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram recently, Manaka posted a video of her reunion with her son after being in quarantine, and happily shared the news with her followers.

“Mommy’s negative. I missed these juicy lips. We just came from getting tested. They said we’re negative and it won’t be necessary to test the child if we’re both negative,” she said.

In similar news, gospel star Bucy Radebe also recently revealed she and her husband Thapelo Thoboke had tested negative for Covid-19. 

“After a long Covid-19 battle, I’m glad to say we both tested negative this past week, though hubby’s lungs and respiratory system will take some time to fully recover due to damage left by pneumonia,” she wrote in an Instagram post. 

Bucy told TshisaLive they are recovering after their long battle with Covid-19 and wanted people to understand the severity of the coronavirus.

“This thing is real. When it started we thought this thing was a joke and that it doesn't exist but it’s real. It’s important that we protect ourselves and protect others. I  want to thank my family and followers for their prayers and messages because we wouldn’t have broke through without them,” she said.

Bucy Radebe on her husband's Covid-19 scare: 'I thought that he was gasping his last breath'

Gospel star Bucy Radebe reflects on the dark times when she thought she would lose her husband after they contracted Covid-19.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

“I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms are very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really!" Musa ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Leanne Dlamini says Covid-19 battle could have ‘gone either way’ for her asthmatic hubby

"I believe with all my heart that your prayers carried us through the past two weeks."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  3. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams opens up about her miracle baby after 2 failed IVF's TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...