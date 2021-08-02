'I'm not pregnant' - Zahara denies pregnancy reports

Singer Zahara has dismissed pregnancy reports that emerged at the weekend claiming that the Loliwe hitmaker is expecting a baby and is newly engaged.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Sunday, the singer denied the claims, saying that if she was pregnant then people would know.

“Who went to the public and said I'm pregnant? Guys if I'm pregnant then you will see me. I'm defending myself, I'm not pregnant now, but even if I was pregnant you would see because the stomach was going to grow,” she said.

The songstress said she did not know what sparked the rumours and wanted to rather focus her energy on her album which she'll be releasing on August 13.

However, she did not specifically address the talk about her having a new man or engagement speculation in her comments to TshisaLIVE.