Zahara slams alleged Zodwa Wabantu ‘beef’: How does that concern me?

Singer-songwriter Zahara was left fuming after a tweep brought up her supposed fall out with socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu, asking why this is something to bring up on the TL.

It all began after Zahara posted a video of herself promoting her latest single Nyamezela and her fifth album, Nqaba Yam, to be released on August 13. In the clip, the star was seen innocently taking a stroll while singing.

However, some tweeps weren’t here for the video. One tweep decided to take the opportunity to ask about the supposed beef between Zahara and Zodwa that came to light last month.

The tweep — clearly intending to troll Zahara — said videos like the one she posted “must” be the reason Zodwa “hates” her.

Not taking lightly to the comment, Zahara responded with “ndingenaphi mna?”, which means “how is this any of my concern?”