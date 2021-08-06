Amanda Black opens up about how she neglected herself after a break-up

Vulnerability, honesty, and break-ups are the theme of Amanda Black’s next album, titled Mnyama, she has now found her voice again and says she can never be silenced.

“I can’t wait for people to hear this side of me because it’s gentle, it speaks of a time where I was vulnerable and allowing myself to be honest,” she said.

Following her Album Power from 2019, Amanda says that it represented her going through a battle and now, with this with album, she's reflecting on it.

“You don’t talk about how you become OK and how you went through it, and this is what this album is about ... I ignored my emotional, psychological because I was in the battle ... and I neglected me.”

A week before the president announced the 21-day lockdown in March last year, Amanda went through a tough break-up after a three-year romantic relationship and decided to travel back home to contemplate.

“I went through a break-up, and all my plans were in the trash. I kind of just shut down and I remember that there were so many things happening all at once ... I went through a mental block for two-to-three months, and I was at home ... it made me reconnect with myself.

“Going through the break-up within the lockdown, I was actually seeing what had actually happened, I had time to think about it and ask myself questions. I couldn’t really run away from myself any more, there was nothing to distract me ... Even being home, it reminded me of myself.”