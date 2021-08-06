TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Late actor Shona Ferguson’s life celebrated at memorial service

06 August 2021 - 10:37

In Loving Memory of Aaron Arthur Ferguson "Uncle Sho"

Friends and family of the legendary actor Shona Ferguson have gathered to share words and memories of the industry giant who touched millions of lives.

The actor and producer died last Friday. In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the family confirmed he had died from complications related to Covid-19.

It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [July 30]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to complications related to Covid-19, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

After being laid to rest on Wednesday, family and those close to Shona have gathered for a memorial service in Johannesburg at 10am on Friday.

Sending shockwaves through SA, many were reeling over the significant loss to the entertainment world. 

Before his death, the star announced that through the Ferguson Foundation, he and his wife Connie will open a film school in SA. 

Making the announcement, Shona said the Ferguson Foundation is committed to raising future leaders in the film industry and to be a “ladder that offers a step up for our communities”.

“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production.”

