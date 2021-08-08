Scoop Makhathini reveals why he has a problem with Cassper & his amapiano gig

Scoop Makhathini has shared his opinion on Cassper Nyovest's comment about there being no politics in the amapiano genre.

This comes after a tweet shared by rapper Cassper Nyovest in July.

“Come to piano boys! It's nice here! The music speaks for itself. If it's hot it sells, if it's not it doesn't. No politics can stop a hot song. The people decide. Just make amapiano, you'll thank me later!!!" he wrote.