TshisaLIVE

Scoop Makhathini reveals why he has a problem with Cassper & his amapiano gig

'There has been a lot wrong with him too and he can't be human enough to see that.'

08 August 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Scoop Makhathini says he's not impressed with Cassper's statement about hip-hop politics.
Scoop Makhathini says he's not impressed with Cassper's statement about hip-hop politics.
Image: Instagram/Scoop Makhathini

Scoop Makhathini has shared his opinion on Cassper Nyovest's comment about there being no politics in the amapiano genre. 

This comes after a tweet shared by rapper Cassper Nyovest in July. 

“Come to piano boys! It's nice here! The music speaks for itself. If it's hot it sells, if it's not it doesn't. No politics can stop a hot song. The people decide. Just make amapiano, you'll thank me later!!!" he wrote.

In the latest Popcast episode, Scoop Makhatini said that Cassper should consider the contributions he's made to the “politics” in the hip-hop industry.

“This is not me trying to paint him in a bad light, this is not me fighting or trying to paint him in a bad light ... he always talks about what's wrong with hip-hop ... he's also one of the forerunners of hip-hop, there has been a lot wrong with him too and he can't be human enough to see that but he always talks what's wrong with everybody else but there's so much wrong with him and the way he conducts himself in the space of hip-hop.”

Though Cassper has not responded to Scoop's claims, last year he hit back at Scoop's suggestions that he, along with other rappers, should take a break from music. The rapper said that he caught on to the next trending sound in the music industry because he always kept his ear to the ground.

“I am always in the streets hence I catch on to the next sound before anyone does, whether its piano or drill,” he wrote.

Slikour also contributed to the conversation before saying that the constant comparisons between different genres was only causing a rift in the music industry.

I'm from a place where we saw hip-hop through the youth, which was who we were. They try [to] pit hip-hop against gqom and amapiano, so we miss the value of that movement, which was born in our hoods.” he wrote in an Instagram post.

WATCH | Scoop Makhathini says new school rap kids should give Nasty C his flowers

"They hate Nasty C but they love Blxkie!" Scoop said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Scoop clears the air on ‘take a break’ comments after phone chat with AKA

Yoh! AKA doesn't play, and called Scoop to discuss his comments.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Scoop gives Cassper props for being the 'bigger man' in AKA fight

"I was there at Cantare when Kiernan slapped Cassper. I saw it with my own eyes," Speedsta said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. TIMELINE | Connie’s sister details Shona Ferguson's 33-day battle with Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago opens up about 4th miscarriage: 'I was hopeful the baby was ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo reveals she’s 'fighting for dear life in hospital' TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...