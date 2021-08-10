TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kids show Nomzamo Mbatha some love during drive around her hood

10 August 2021 - 07:00
Nomzamo Mbatha in a scene from 'Coming 2 America', in which she played the role of Mirembe.
Nomzamo Mbatha in a scene from 'Coming 2 America', in which she played the role of Mirembe.
Image: Quantrell D Colbert/Amazon Studios

“Wow! That’s Nomzamo Mbatha! I watched Coming 2 America.

This is how actress Nomzamo was recently greeted by a child in her neighbourhood of KwaMashu.

She shared a video of herself driving around the area and greeting children playing in the streets.

Nomzamo started a conversation with children playing with what looked like a shopping trolley.

“Let me record you. You’ll get arrested. Where did you get this trolley?” she asks jokingly.

When one child recognises her from Coming 2 America, she replies: “Oh, that’s so sweet.”

She drives away slowly but the children excitedly follow her car before another asks her how much she spent on her car. 

“Nami ngzoythenga (I will also buy it),” says the child.

Radio personality Melanie Bala called it “a beautiful moment”, while musician Nhlanhla Nciza said: “Ncaaah, so sweet, man.”

Nomzamo played the role of Mirembe, a young royal barber in the court of the fictional African kingdom of Zamunda. The movie is a sequel to 1988’s Coming to America and was released on Amazon Prime in March. 

The former Isibaya actress worked alongside American actor Eddie Murphy, who raved about her acting skills in an interview with Sunday Times.

“She’s a wonderful actress. Beautiful. We had a great time working together. She made me realise how sh**ty my African accent is. I thought it was good but she came with a real one and I realised mine is horrible,” he said. 

Nomzamo Mbatha mourns loss of her 'aunt': Everything hurts about losing you

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has spoken about how inconsolable she has been since her aunt died.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Nomzamo Mbatha talks faith, shares snaps of new project in US

Fans are hoping to see Nomzamo in another Hollywood production alongside Bruce Willis
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Covid-19 won't be over until everyone has vaccine access, says Nomzamo Mbatha

The actress has joined forces with the Cotton On Foundation and Unicef to help make vaccine equity a reality.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter reacts to Black Motion's Thabo's response to Zodwa Wabantu's claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have died TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready' TshisaLIVE
  5. TIMELINE | Connie’s sister details Shona Ferguson's 33-day battle with Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...