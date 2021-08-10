WATCH | Kids show Nomzamo Mbatha some love during drive around her hood
“Wow! That’s Nomzamo Mbatha! I watched Coming 2 America.”
This is how actress Nomzamo was recently greeted by a child in her neighbourhood of KwaMashu.
She shared a video of herself driving around the area and greeting children playing in the streets.
Nomzamo started a conversation with children playing with what looked like a shopping trolley.
“Let me record you. You’ll get arrested. Where did you get this trolley?” she asks jokingly.
When one child recognises her from Coming 2 America, she replies: “Oh, that’s so sweet.”
She drives away slowly but the children excitedly follow her car before another asks her how much she spent on her car.
“Nami ngzoythenga (I will also buy it),” says the child.
Radio personality Melanie Bala called it “a beautiful moment”, while musician Nhlanhla Nciza said: “Ncaaah, so sweet, man.”
Nomzamo played the role of Mirembe, a young royal barber in the court of the fictional African kingdom of Zamunda. The movie is a sequel to 1988’s Coming to America and was released on Amazon Prime in March.
The former Isibaya actress worked alongside American actor Eddie Murphy, who raved about her acting skills in an interview with Sunday Times.
“She’s a wonderful actress. Beautiful. We had a great time working together. She made me realise how sh**ty my African accent is. I thought it was good but she came with a real one and I realised mine is horrible,” he said.