WATCH | Kids show Nomzamo Mbatha some love during drive around her hood

“Wow! That’s Nomzamo Mbatha! I watched Coming 2 America.”

This is how actress Nomzamo was recently greeted by a child in her neighbourhood of KwaMashu.

She shared a video of herself driving around the area and greeting children playing in the streets.

Nomzamo started a conversation with children playing with what looked like a shopping trolley.

“Let me record you. You’ll get arrested. Where did you get this trolley?” she asks jokingly.

When one child recognises her from Coming 2 America, she replies: “Oh, that’s so sweet.”

She drives away slowly but the children excitedly follow her car before another asks her how much she spent on her car.

“Nami ngzoythenga (I will also buy it),” says the child.