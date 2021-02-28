Movies
Nomzamo Mbatha made Eddie Murphy realise how awful his African accent is
While reprising his iconic role in 'Coming 2 America' is no stretch for this star, the comedian has changed radically since he made the original film, writes Margaret
28 February 2021 - 00:02
“She's a wonderful actress. Beautiful. We had a great time working together. She made me realise how shitty my African accent is; I thought it was good but she came with a real one and I realised that mine is horrible,” says Eddie Murphy, speaking from Los Angeles about South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
In the Coming to America reboot Coming 2 America, Murphy, as King Akeem of Zamunda, now with three daughters and no male heir to inherit his title, tracks down his long lost American son and brings him to Africa to succeed him on the throne...
