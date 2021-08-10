Dudu Tsobane opens up about 'bumpy' breastfeeding journey

Gospel star Dudu Tsobane has shared her challenges with breastfeeding after becoming a new mom.

Dudu took to social media this week to share her experience with her firstborn, Naledi.

“My breastfeeding journey has been a bumpy ride with my firstborn child Naledi. I was a clueless mom. I didn't know much about breastfeeding but I got an opportunity to breastfeed for one month as a result of me leaving for a job for a long weekend,” she wrote.

“I left the baby with hubby and my parents only to come back home and my child was no longer interested in my boobs. What a let-down. I felt like I have robbed both my baby and I. That caused us to putting her on formula and she was still a happy healthy baby.”

Recalling the challenges she faced as a working mother in the entertainment space, Dudu said that she once had an accident on stage which left her outfit wet with breast milk.

“I remember performing and my boobs started leaking while on the stage — my outfit was wet I had to rush backstage and pump to get cleaned up.”

Dudu went to reveal that she was shunned by other mothers for having marks on her outfit.

“I remember some of my colleagues came back during an interval to find me sitting in a corner busy pumping and some insensitive ladies start marking ugly remarks, saying 'OMG, what's that smell, it smells like dairy'," she wrote.

“I must be honest I really took offence I didn't understand why another woman would say such, but quickly forgave them because, shame, they didn't have children as yet and I hoped one day when they became parents they would remember to be kind."