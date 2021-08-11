Maskandi vs Hip-hop soccer match exceeds entertainment expectations in fans

Mzansi was left thoroughly thrilled after Maskandi FC and Hip-Hop FC took to the soccer field to prove who are the champions in the music scene.

Organised by rapper Big Zulu, some of the biggest names in music joined in on the fun and games in a soccer match that many people didn't believe would be this entertaining.

Earlier this week, the line-up for the match was announced on social media by the Imali Eningi musician

“Today is the day, Hip Hop 5-0 Maskandi,” speculated Big Zulu.

“Wena sithin esakho score? The game will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. No-one is allowed at the stadium.”