Maskandi vs Hip-hop soccer match exceeds entertainment expectations in fans

Big Zulu, Kwesta, Riky Rick, Sjava, Sho Madjozi and other SA musicians battled it out on the soccer field

11 August 2021 - 11:00
Rapper Big Zulu had SA Hip Hop and Maskandi battling it out on the soccer field.
Image: Instagram/Big Zulu

Mzansi was left thoroughly thrilled after Maskandi FC and Hip-Hop FC took to the soccer field to prove who are the champions in the music scene.

Organised by rapper Big Zulu, some of the biggest names in music joined in on the fun and games in a soccer match that many people didn't believe would be this entertaining.

Earlier this week, the line-up for the match was announced on social media by the Imali Eningi musician

“Today is the day, Hip Hop 5-0 Maskandi,” speculated Big Zulu.

“Wena sithin esakho score? The game will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. No-one is allowed at the stadium.”

On team hip-hop or “Hip-Hop FC”: Sjava, Kwesta, AKA, Sho Madjozi, Donald, Riky Rick, Zakes Bantwini, Reason, and newcomer Blackie were some of the names repping for the rap scene.

For Maskandi: P. Manenzhe, Ntencane, Inkosi Yamagcokama, Njoko, Dumakahle, Ngiga, Tshatha, Mzukulu, Umapensela, Ngalo V, and Jaiva Zimnike.

Hip-Hop took the bragging rights after Donald scored in a penalty shoot-out, leaving the score at a close 4-3. 

Sjava, Sho Madjozi and AKA were some of the stars who gave us the most memorable moments on the field.

Check out the match here:

The Maskandi vs Hip-hop live soccer match.

Fans were unexpectedly entertained by the match, with many taking to social media to share their own commentary, some even hoping that the match becomes a regular event for the SA music community. 

Here are some of the responses:

