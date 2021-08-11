TshisaLIVE

Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has died

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 August 2021 - 12:35
Actress Tamara Jozi has died.
Actress Tamara Jozi has died.
Image: Facebook

Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed.

The actress, who has featured in various SA productions and adverts, died on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Ziyanda Jozi, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying a family statement would follow.

The details around her death remain unknown at the moment.

The television series' Tamara has featured in include the Soul City short film Secrets and Lies, the e.tv soapie Rhythm City and the SABC1 drama series Society and After 9.

Many will also recognise and remember Tamara's face from popular adverts in SA such as the Wimpy ad, where she keeps asking “Thabo, when are you getting married?”

Her agency, Trinity Management, tweeted a sweet tribute in her honour, saying her laughter will be missed.

"#RIPTamaraJozi we will miss you. Your little laughs and how you were dedicated to your work.”

Here are some of the tributes that have been shared on social media:

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have died

The musicians are believed to have been involved in a car accident
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

RECORDED | Shona Ferguson’s life celebrated at memorial service

The star will be honoured by his loved ones in Johannesburg on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have died TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter reacts to Black Motion's Thabo's response to Zodwa Wabantu's claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona