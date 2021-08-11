Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed.

The actress, who has featured in various SA productions and adverts, died on Tuesday.

Her daughter, Ziyanda Jozi, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying a family statement would follow.

The details around her death remain unknown at the moment.

The television series' Tamara has featured in include the Soul City short film Secrets and Lies, the e.tv soapie Rhythm City and the SABC1 drama series Society and After 9.

Many will also recognise and remember Tamara's face from popular adverts in SA such as the Wimpy ad, where she keeps asking “Thabo, when are you getting married?”