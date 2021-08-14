Rate the look: Faith Nketsi warms up winter in this jumpsuit

Faith Nketsi nearly crashed the internet recently when she stepped out in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that dropped jaws.

The star has been serving looks for several years now and is often the talk of social media with her fashion game.

She recently stepped out for a jol with friends at Rockets in Bryanston, sporting in a jumpsuit and bling to match. Pairing the suit with a black handbag and heels as high as her ambitions.

The look got the thumbs up from media personality Pearl Modiadie, who hit it with flame emojis. While others called it the “definition of body goals” and “like a bomb”.

What do you think?