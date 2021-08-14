TshisaLIVE

Rate the look: Faith Nketsi warms up winter in this jumpsuit

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 August 2021 - 12:00
Faith Nketsi stepped out in this bright jumpsuit.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi nearly crashed the internet recently when she stepped out in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that dropped jaws.

The star has been serving looks for several years now and is often the talk of social media with her fashion game.

She recently stepped out for a jol with friends at Rockets in Bryanston, sporting in a jumpsuit and bling to match. Pairing the suit with a black handbag and heels as high as her ambitions.

The look got the thumbs up from media personality Pearl Modiadie, who hit it with flame emojis. While others called it the “definition of body goals” and “like a bomb”.

What do you think?

IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps viewers glued

After watching Faith Nketsi's show, tweeps agree SA has beautiful women!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house!

"I’m so proud of myself," an excited Faith shared.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Faith Nketsi hits back at Twitter: 'This place is toxic but I used that to turn myself into a star'

Faith Nketsi is not having it with tweeps who troll celebs.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
