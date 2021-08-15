TshisaLIVE

'Skeem Saam' star Amanda Manku details first B-day without her mom

The actress, who plays Lizzy, said she wasn't keen on celebrating her birthday this year, but surviving Covid-19 changed her perspective and forced her to celebrate life

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 August 2021 - 10:00
Actress Amanda Manku revealed that she and her siblings recently survived Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Manku

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku recently marked her 30th birthday, the first birthday she has celebrated since her mother died and she survived a mean case of Covid-19.

The actress, took to her Instagram to detail the bittersweet celebration and got candid with her followers when she said she felt like there was “nothing worth celebrating this year after she buried both her mom and grandmother”.

However, a battle with Covid-19 changed her mind and reminded her that life alone is worth the celebration.

I didn't want to celebrate my birthday this year. There's nothing worth celebrating... However, 2/3 weeks before my birthday, my siblings and I tested positive for Covid-19, we all had different symptoms and some had it easier than others ... Almost 30 year old me had it hard.

“I was really struggling, so when I finally became Covid-19 free and could leave the house, but most importantly could breathe, walk around without holding onto anything and my feet weren't swelling any more ... I realised the importance of celebrating life,” she said.

Amanda lost and had to bury both her mother and grandmother at the same time, in May this year.

The actress expressed how lost the deaths of the two women she was closest to left her feeling.

“One thing my mother always told me is to stop posting about my problems, but right now, it’s hard. I want to vent! I want to understand! How can I lose my mother and grandmother at the same time? Who will I go to for comfort? For advice? God answer me,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Despite the hardships she's endured, the actress remains grateful for life.

Read her full post below:

