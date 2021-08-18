WATCH | ‘He gave us love’ — Mpura’s brothers make emotional speeches at his funeral

Musician Mpura was laid to rest with only praise from his family and friends after the star died in a car accident on August 7.

The amapiano star’s funeral took place in the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, where those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life.

It was an emotionally charged environment as family and friends celebrated and said farewell to the 26-year-old.

, Siblings Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman took to the stand to speak lovingly about their brother who guided them over the years.

With tears welling up while he addressed the mourners, Kagiso said he will miss the small every day moments with his brother, like calling him to say good morning.

“It’s so hard to accept what’s going on now because he has done so many things for us, for me. I didn’t realise he was trying to teach me you should chase what you love.

“He was supportive, coming to my football matches. Manje akasekho. He gave us love, to the whole family. That was my brother. I will always love you and keep you inside my heart and mind,” he said.

Watch a snippet of the brothers’ speeches below: