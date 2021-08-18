TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘He gave us love’ — Mpura’s brothers make emotional speeches at his funeral

18 August 2021 - 07:00
The star was laid to rest at West Park Cemetery by his loved ones.
Image: Instagram/Mpura

Musician Mpura was laid to rest with only praise from his family and friends after the star died in a car accident on August 7.

The amapiano star’s funeral took place in the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, where those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life.

It was an emotionally charged environment as family and friends celebrated and said farewell to the 26-year-old. 

, Siblings Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman took to the stand to speak lovingly about their brother who guided them over the years.

With tears welling up while he addressed the mourners, Kagiso said he will miss the small every day moments with his brother, like calling him to say good morning.

“It’s so hard to accept what’s going on now because he has done so many things for us, for me. I didn’t realise he was trying to teach me you should chase what you love.

“He was supportive, coming to my football matches. Manje akasekho. He gave us love, to the whole family. That was my brother. I will always love you and keep you inside my heart and mind,” he said.

Watch a snippet of the brothers’ speeches below:

Mpura’s grandmother touched many hearts with her moving recollections of what a joy it was to watch Mpura grow.

Watch his grandmother’s speech below:

The star’s famous friends also took the stand to mourn the loss of the creative. Riky Rick and Lady Du said their last goodbyes to the passionate young star who had a zest for life.

Heartbroken Riky reflected on the loss in the entertainment industry and highlighted his most profound personal moments with the amapiano star.

“Just like the rest of you, I am sad  I am not a stranger to moments like these. He would have lived an extremely lucky life or an extremely lonely life. If you haven’t experienced the tragedy of loss, the pain of losing a brother, a sister, a friend or a child, commonsense tells us  the more we experience a situation the more we will prepared the next time,.”

“But death doesn’t really have commonsense. We fight with God for the answers because we are losing every time. `His real talent wasn’t behind the microphone. It was the ability to help everyone around him realise that life was meant for living. He could make you laugh when you felt crying,” Riky said.  

One of Mpura’s closest friends, Robot Boii, was programme director. 

Those tuning in were treated to an unreleased single Mpura had planned to release before his untimely death.

Watch the full funeral service below:

RECORDED | Family & friends gather to bid farewell to Mpura at his funeral

The amapiano star's life was taken in a head on collision killing 5 others, including Killer Kau.
22 hours ago

Rasta honours Killer Kau’s memory, family accepts portrait with open arms

Rasta paid his respect to young star Killer Kau, who died in a car accident on August 7.
19 hours ago

Mzansi shook by realisation that there was more to Mpura than amapiano

Mpura, real name Mongezi Stuurman, was a creative and a man of many talents!
5 days ago
